Car hits Quincy home, causing gas leak

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A car hit a Quincy home Monday morning, causing a gas leak, according to police.

The crash happened near 12th and Cedar streets just after 10 a.m. There wasn't a lot of damage to the home, but the car did appear to hit the gas meter on the side of the home.

Ameren Illinois was at the scene. There was a natural gas odor in the area.

Police had a portion of 12th Street blocked near the scene of the crash.

Authorities have released no further details at this point. It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Quincy Fire and Quincy Police also responded to the crash.

