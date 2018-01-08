Ask Alexa for the latest from WGEM News

Did you get a new Echo or Echo Dot over the holidays? If so, you can now get the latest from WGEM News by asking Alexa.

WGEM News updates are now available on Alexa Devices. Just go to the Alexa app on your phone or desktop computer, search WGEM News and enable the skill.

You can also just say "Alexa, enable WGEM News skill."

Once the skill is enabled, ask "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" You will then get the latest top headlines in the Tri-States from the WGEM newsroom.