Hannibal home damaged by fire

Crews at the scene of the fire. (Submitted photo)

Hannibal Fire Department officials say everyone escaped injury when a fire started in a home late Sunday night.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to 702 Lyon St. at 11:42 p.m. The report came in as smoke in the home but no flames.

Fire officials stated when crews arrived to the one-story home, flames were coming out of the front windows. They said all of the residents were out when firefighters arrived.

HFD reported the fire was put out within 10 minutes of arrival. They were on scene for about four hours.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the home had moderate fire and smoke damage. They said the fire was caused by an overloaded circuit.