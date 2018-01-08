QPS superintendent explains school cancellation

Quincy Public Schools were closed Monday due to winter weather, but was the cancellation necessary?

Superintendent Roy Webb said all the sidewalks and parking lots were treated Sunday, but they refroze and were slick again Monday morning.

“The city did a great job on the roads, but sidewalks and driveways were slick," said Webb. "So to prevent injury and be safe, we decided to call off school.”

Webb said safety was a top priority when making the decision.

"We always try to have school because we are always trying to keep everything predictable," said Webb. "It takes quite a bit to call off school but with the ice and the conditions, we felt it was probably prudent.”

Webb also said it was important to make a decision Sunday night.

“We made the call last night just because we were not going to send out our crews until 3 a.m.," Webb said. "I would’ve put our crews in a difficult spot. They went out a little later and started working on our sidewalks and parking lots.”

Crews spent Monday working on the slick spots around the schools in preparation for school to open on Tuesday, according to Webb.