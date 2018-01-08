TODAY: Legislative hearing on Legionnaires' disease issue

The Illinois legislative hearing called on because of several resident deaths at Quincy's Illinois Veterans' Home is scheduled for this morning in Chicago.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be held at the Michael A. Bilandic Building in Chicago. WGEM and the Herald-Whig will have team coverage of the hearing with reports from the hearing by Jeremy Culver and Matt Hopf.

State officials reported 12 resident deaths during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in 2015. Four more cases were reported in 2016, along with another five cases, including one death, in 2017.

Officials said a staff member also contracted the disease in 2017.

Illinois Senator Tom Cullerton, who is the chairman of the Senate Veterans' Committee, called for a full legislative audit following several cases of Legionnaires' disease at the vets' home.

"My administration is deeply concerned about the veterans at the Quincy Veterans' Home," Cullerton stated after calling for the audit. "We are committed to ensuring the residents get the care and treatment they deserve in a safe living environment."

Members of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee include:

Chairperson : Linda Chapa LaVia (D)

Vice-Chairperson : Jerry Costello, II (D)

Republican Spokesperson : Michael P. McAuliffe (R)

Member: John C. D'Amico (D)

Member: Natalie Phelps Finnie (D)

Member: La Shawn K. Ford (D)

Member: Randy E. Frese (R)

Member: Michael Halpin (D)

Member: Brian W. Stewart (R)

Member: Daniel Swanson (R)

Member: Michael D. Unes (R)

Member: Ann M. Williams (D)

Members of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee include:

Chairperson : Thomas Cullerton (D)

Vice-Chairperson : Michael E. Hastings (D)

Member: William R. Haine (D)

Member: Antonio Muñoz (D)

Member: Martin A. Sandoval (D)

Minority Spokesperson : Paul Schimpf (R)

Member: Tim Bivins (R)

Member: Michael Connelly (R)

Member: Dale A. Righter (R)

