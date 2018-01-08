Agencies address population decline in McDonough County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Agencies address population decline in McDonough County

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's a trend that McDonough County officials want to stop: more people are moving out of the county than are moving in.

Officials say the issue is having an impact on the local economy.

The Western Illinois Regional Council in Macomb reports since 1980, the population in their region has gone down 16 percent. This covers six counties, including McDonough and Hancock counties. 

Officials said the biggest challenge is keeping jobs in McDonough County which relies heavily on Western Illinois University. 

WIRC officials said there needs to be more done between agencies to at least stabilize the population.

"If they need any way to have funding for an economic development, they come to us. We help them fill out a grant," WIRC Economic Development Planner Jarred Dexter said. "Hopefully they receive that grant  and that money in time to build economically in their communities."

Officials said in recent years, more young people are choosing to leave the area after high school or college. They want to find ways to keep younger people from leaving the area.

You can view the full Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy below:

