VFW state commander to tour vets' home

The Illlinois state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will take a tour of the Quincy Veterans Home later this month.

Commander Jeff Hastings is scheduled to tour the home Jan. 22, according to a news release from the VFW.

The release stated Hastings is concerned about the veterans at the home in light of the recent health issues.

"The Veterans of War advocates for all veterans and aims to assist all veterans," said the release. "Not only will Commander Hastings be touring the home but he will also ascertain how the Veterans of Foreign Wars might assist the residents of the Quincy Veterans Home."

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore will accompany Hastings on his tour, according to the release.

Dozens of residents have been sickened by Legionnaires' disease since 2015. An outbreak in 2015 led to 12 deaths.

