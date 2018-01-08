Local auto body shops stay busy after winter storm

A winter storm brought freezing rain to the Tri-States on Sunday causing slick road conditions. All of the crashes on Sunday are keeping local body shops busy.

Jeff Stone, the owner of the Collision Solutions in Quincy, said a lot of people have had to wait until today to get their cars towed, because conditions were too bad yesterday.He said some of the cars are fine, but others do have damage.

"Most of them are minor, just because they slid off the road and maybe hit some light stuff on the side of the road," said Stone. "Maybe a bumper damage."

Stone said much of the damage ranges from around $700 to $1,000. He adds the slick conditions due to fog and freezing rain can make it very slick on the roads.

"Fog's a little bit finer and so when it was cold it could cause it is little bit easier to freeze," said Stone. "So, yes it could the roads to be slick, also you're not going to be able to see the slick spots."

He said the best way to avoid that costly price tag is to be aware of your surroundings when driving in winter weather, and take it slow.