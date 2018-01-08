Local auto body shops stay busy after winter storm

A winter storm brought freezing rain to the Tri-States on Sunday causing slick road conditions.More >>
A winter storm brought freezing rain to the Tri-States Sunday creating very slick conditions that sent some to the hospital.
Iowa lawmakers are back at the state Capitol for a legislative session that's expected to be dominated by a GOP-led effort to cut taxes despite a constrained budget.
Hannibal Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight Monday.
Quincy Public Schools were closed Monday due to winter weather, but was the cancellation necessary?
Hannibal Fire Department officials say everyone escaped injury when a fire started in a home late Sunday night.
Taylor Hardy, the 23-year-old daughter of Jim and Vicki Hardy, was one of eight candidates vying for the 2018 Miss Quincy title during the competition at Quincy Community Theatre.
A boil order was issued Monday for some Quincy residents, according to city officials.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is reminding residents of consumer protections when it comes to buying used cars.
City officials issued a boil order Sunday night for Kahoka residents.
