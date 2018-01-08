Local farm store expands - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local farm store expands

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Birkey's Farm Store in Macomb is expanding. 

Store manager Dave Berlet said crews began construction on a new 15,000 square foot facility in November. He said they have outgrown their current building. The new shop will be used as a service area and mechanical room to work on larger combines and tractors. Berlet said with bigger equipment in modern farming, they needed more space.

"With the size of the equipment today, everything's just a lot bigger and we need to get the expansion so we can add a couple of more people and do more service work, so it's all service area," Berlet said.

Berlet said once the expansion is complete in the spring they will hire 5 additional employees.
 

