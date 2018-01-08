Anonymous donor pays funeral expenses for Hotel Elkton fire victim

The victim in last week's fire at the Elkton Hotel was laid to rest Monday, but not before an anonymous donor decided to help the grieving family by paying roughly $10,000 for the funeral and burial costs.

"I couldn't believe someone with such a grateful heart did that for my mother," said Cory Earnst, victim's son. "I'm very appreciative for it."

Laura Tournear, 50, died from smoke inhalation in the New Year's Day fire. She left behind three children and three grandchildren, another on the way. Two of Tournear's children, Cory Earnst and Kaylamarie Tournear, say they were in shock after officials with Duker and Haugh Funeral Home contacted them saying someone paid for the funeral service, plot, headstone and flowers for their mom.

"From me and both my brothers and my whole family, thank you for everything you've done because I can grieve for my mom and not worry about if I did the right thing or if I didn't do the right thing because she got what she wanted," said Kaylamarie.

Quincy firefighters say the fire started on a bed in a room occupied by Laura Tournear, however the exact cause is still under investigation.