Quincy alderman discuss water issues, firefighting costs

Water pressure issues for residents on Quincy's east side may soon be fixed.

At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen awarded the utility department $220,000 to relocate a water main. The main that runs through the creek bottom on the west side of 24th Street will now be relocated near Wismann Lane and Brooke Drive.

"We've been pushing water through the local pipes which has increased pressure for residents near the pumping station and it has actually lowered the pressure for people who are farther away from it," said Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte. "Getting that transmission line back on service is really important to alleviating the pressure problems."

Regarding water main breaks, Conte says the problem isn't over yet. Since last week, Quincy crews have fixed at least one break per day. As the weather warms up, Conte expects it to get even worse because the ground is moving again.

