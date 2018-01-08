Quincy alderman discuss water issues, firefighting costs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy alderman discuss water issues, firefighting costs

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte addresses city council. Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte addresses city council.
Aldermen awarded the utility department $220,000 to relocate a water main. Aldermen awarded the utility department $220,000 to relocate a water main.
Since last week, Quincy crews have fixed at least one water main break per day. Since last week, Quincy crews have fixed at least one water main break per day.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Water pressure issues for residents on Quincy's east side may soon be fixed. 

At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen awarded the utility department $220,000 to relocate a water main. The main that runs through the creek bottom on the west side of 24th Street will now be relocated near Wismann Lane and Brooke Drive. 

"We've been pushing water through the local pipes which has increased pressure for residents near the pumping station and it has actually lowered the pressure for people who are farther away from it," said Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte. "Getting that transmission line back on service is really important to alleviating the pressure problems."

Regarding water main breaks, Conte says the problem isn't over yet.  Since last week, Quincy crews have fixed at least one break per day. As the weather warms up, Conte expects it to get even worse because the ground is moving again. 

Also at Monday night's city council:

  • The council agreed to participate in a joint agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to put in new crosswalk lighting at the intersection of 4th and York Street. 
  • A new water main will serve the new North 12th school. It'll be installed for roughly $36,000, with the Quincy School District paying around $20,000.
  • A brief debate happened over how the city is covering the cost of stationing firefighters at Quincy Regional Airport. Alderman Jennifer Lepper wanted Mayor Kyle Moore to revisit the issue, sit down with firefighters and review city funds again. The mayor said the city "will not reopen the contract." After a follow-up question from Lepper, Mayor Moore said Fire Chief Joe Henning and other city officials are open to talking with the union about options.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.