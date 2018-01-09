Monday's Area Scores - January 8

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Winchester Invitational Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

Western: 50

JX Routt: 49

-- Overtime

Kyle Colgrove: game winning basket at the buzzer

Easton Billings: 13 pts (hit three-point FG at buzzer to force overtime)

Dalton Malone: 13 pts

Wildcats: win despite failing to score in the second quarter (trailed 27-13 at halftime)

-- Western vs. Brown County/PORTA in Thursday's semifinals





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Lady Spartan Classic)

Western-Payson: 66

South County: 28

Blair Borrowman: 30 pts

Savannah Hall: 14 pts



Pittsfield: 44

North Greene: 40



(Warrenton Tournament)

Hannibal: 33

Mexico: 59





**College Basketball, Men's**



-- Culver-Stockton's Cullen Smith named HAAC Player of the Week (posted double-doubles in both Wildcat games last week)