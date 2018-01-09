Monday's Area Scores - January 8 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - January 8

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sophomore Kyle Colgrove hit the game winning shot in OT to send Western to the WIT semifinals. Sophomore Kyle Colgrove hit the game winning shot in OT to send Western to the WIT semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Winchester Invitational Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Western: 50
JX Routt: 49
-- Overtime
Kyle Colgrove: game winning basket at the buzzer
Easton Billings: 13 pts (hit three-point FG at buzzer to force overtime)
Dalton Malone: 13 pts
Wildcats: win despite failing to score in the second quarter (trailed 27-13 at halftime)
-- Western vs. Brown County/PORTA in Thursday's semifinals


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Lady Spartan Classic)
Western-Payson: 66
South County: 28
Blair Borrowman: 30 pts
Savannah Hall: 14 pts

Pittsfield: 44
North Greene: 40

(Warrenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 33
Mexico: 59


**College Basketball, Men's**

-- Culver-Stockton's Cullen Smith named HAAC Player of the Week (posted double-doubles in both Wildcat games last week)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.