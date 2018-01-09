Monday's Area Scores - January 8

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Winchester Invitational Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Western: 50
JX Routt: 49
-- Overtime
Kyle Colgrove: game winning basket at the buzzer
Easton Billings: 13 pts (hit three-point FG at buzzer to force overtime)
Dalton Malone: 13 pts
Wildcats: win despite failing to score in the second quarter (trailed 27-13 at halftime)
-- Western vs. Brown County/PORTA in Thursday's semifinals
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Lady Spartan Classic)
Western-Payson: 66
South County: 28
Blair Borrowman: 30 pts
Savannah Hall: 14 pts
Pittsfield: 44
North Greene: 40
(Warrenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 33
Mexico: 59
**College Basketball, Men's**
-- Culver-Stockton's Cullen Smith named HAAC Player of the Week (posted double-doubles in both Wildcat games last week)
