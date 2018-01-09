Vets' home hearing on Legionnaires' almost underway

A state hearing on the Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home will get underway in Chicago Tuesday morning.



Members of the Illinois House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee will meet to figure out who knew what and what can be done about the Legionnaires' outbreak at the Vets' Home.

Senate Committee Chairman Tom Cullerton called the hearing following the death of 13 residents and dozens of other people sickened since an outbreak in 2015. Cullerton says after touring the facility in late December he wants to determine when officials became aware of the issue and who knew about it.



A steering committee was announced last week of various current and former Quincy and state leaders who support the home and want it to stay open. Two of those on the committee, Senator Jill Tracy and Representative Randy Frese, will participate in the hearing.

Many state lawmakers have toured the facility in recent weeks, including Representative Linda Chapa who is the chairman of the house committee.

A variety of agencies will take part in the hearing, including the Department of Veterans' Affairs and members of the CDC.

Cullerton said he doesn't want to see the facility close, going so far as to say it needs to stay open and grow to serve more veterans. The hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday.