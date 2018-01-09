Former Quincy vet cited for possession of exotic animal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former Quincy vet cited for possession of exotic animal

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kaiser. Kaiser.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A former Quincy veterinarian was cited last week for possession of an exotic animal without a license, according to police.

Quincy Police Department Sgt. Chad Scott said Andrew Kaiser was given a citation last Thursday for being in possession of snakes longer than six feet without a permit.

Scott said an outside source tipped off the department on Kaiser's possession of the snakes. He said the possession violated a city ordinance. 

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office was looking through reports to see if there were any criminal violations. 

Kaiser owns Katherine Road Animal Hospital. His license was suspended last year after being charged with animal cruelty.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.