Former Quincy vet cited for possession of exotic animal

A former Quincy veterinarian was cited last week for possession of an exotic animal without a license, according to police.

Quincy Police Department Sgt. Chad Scott said Andrew Kaiser was given a citation last Thursday for being in possession of snakes longer than six feet without a permit.

Scott said an outside source tipped off the department on Kaiser's possession of the snakes. He said the possession violated a city ordinance.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office was looking through reports to see if there were any criminal violations.

Kaiser owns Katherine Road Animal Hospital. His license was suspended last year after being charged with animal cruelty.