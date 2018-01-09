Jury finds Quincy man guilty of attempted murder

An Adams County jury found a Quincy man guilty of attempted murder Tuesday, according to the state's attorney.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha stated the jury deliberated for approximately fifteen minutes before they found Dwayne Brandon guilty of attempted first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Farha stated that throughout the two day trial, the state's attorney's office presented evidence from multiple police officers with the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Jail, as well as testimony from the victim of the stabbing.

He stated jurors were presented with a video statement from the victim, Tiwana Norris, in which she described how her husband stabbed her with a knife in the back of her neck and shoulder.

Farha credited Adams County Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones, Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck and members of QPD.

“This was truly a team effort,” said Farha. “My office could not have obtained this conviction without the work of the officers who investigated this case. They went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we had the evidence necessary to bring this violent offender to justice."

Farha stated Brandon will be sentenced March 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. He stated he faces a maximum of 30 years for the offense and his office is seeking a ruling from the judge that would require Brandon to serve 85 percent of any prison time imposed.