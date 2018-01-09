Pike County sues drainage district for bridge repair

Pike County, Illinois, is suing the Valley City Drainage District over damage to a bridge, according to the state's attorney.

Pike County States Attorney Zack Boren said this involves the Highway 21 bridge that crosses McGee creek just south of Chambersburg, Illinois.

The Pike County Board said about a year ago the county and the Valley City Drainage District agreed on a project that would allow the district to take out material under this bridge to stop water from McGee creek from going over the levee.

"The job was done and it was done quite a bit different than what had been laid out, so we were pretty surprised," County Board Chairman Andy Borrowman.

Borrowman said county engineers looked at the bridge and were worried about the piers after the work was done. Now they approved a project to fix the bridge, which is expected to cost $100,000. That's why they filed a lawsuit against the district.

"Due to the work that they did and the jeopardizing of the integrity of the bridge, the rest of the citizens of Pike County, we don't feel need to be paying that bill," Borrowman said

Paul Kleinlein lives just north of the bridge and says it's a vital part of the area.

"It's very important because people farm on both sides of that bridge and everything," Kleinlein said.

The county said no matter the outcome of the lawsuit, they are still going to continue with the project.

"The scope of our project would be to take the rest of the fill down to what they made the creek bed level," Borrowman added.

With several farmers and businesses relying on the bridge, residents just want the bridge to be there for years to come.

"I hope they get the thing fixed up like they want and everything because we need that bridge there," Kleinlein said.

Borrowman said the project will go out for bid sometime this month and could be done as soon as this spring. The Commissioners with Valley City Drainage district declined to comment citing the advice of their lawyer.

