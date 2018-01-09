Blessing Hospital test results questioned during legionella hearing

Quincy's Blessing Hospital was a topic of conversation during Tuesday's hearing on legionnella concerns at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.



Testifying in Chicago, Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said part of the problem with diagnosing the Legionnaires disease cases is because it takes several days for the hospital to get test results back.



Shah said under ideal clinical conditions, tests should be returned within three hours. The CDC said the tests should be back in no more than 48 hours.



"Director Jeffries and I met, well over a year ago, with the CEO and COO to urge them to do so," Shah said. "In recent days, the governor has done the same. We haven't received a firm confirmation from the hospital that they would adopt this test. Candidly representative, that's too little too late for me. We're tired of waiting. So yesterday, I instructed our laboratory director to begin doing the urine antigen tests at the IDPH laboratory."



Blessing officials turned down WGEM News' request for an interview but said this in a statement:



"The Legionella test that Blessing has used is sent to an outside national laboratory for analysis. The hospital has recently agreed to begin in-house testing which will be available to our clinicians for use within the next three weeks. The supplies, equipment, testing and training will be secured and implemented in that timeframe. Treatment for a patient with suspected Legionella starts as soon as they present with symptoms. At no time has treatment been delayed while waiting for confirmatory testing."