Annual MLK Jr. Day of Service to take place Monday

Many parents will be off work and kids will be out of school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Adams County Health Department is inviting the public to give back to the community.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event takes place Monday where they'll collect non-perishable foods and gently used children's books at the Health Department on Vermont Street in Quincy.

The food items will be donated to the 2018 Souper Bowl Day of Caring and the children's books will be distributed in the Adams County Health Department lobbies.

There will be a random drawing for prizes for anyone who donates at the event and everyone who attends will receive a winter weather preparedness starter kit.