Limited profitability in corn sales

Corn farmers in the Midwest are having a hard time making ends meet as crop sales are down for the 5th consecutive year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting that cash receipts for corn and soybean farmers will be down in 2017. High production in both the United States and foreign markets is driving the price down.

Local farmers say it's disheartening to work all year and operate at a loss.

"The price of our commodity is back to where it was in the early '80s," said Marion County Farmer Ralph Griesbaum. "If you can imagine backing up your paycheck, for those of you that work a job, backing up your paycheck to the 1980's then having the expenses you have today, basically that's what you're looking at."

The average monthly price for corn is trending below $3.50 per bushel, well below the $7 per bushel price it averaged during 2012 and 2013.