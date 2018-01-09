Limited profitability in corn sales

Corn farmers in the Midwest are having a hard time making ends meet as crop sales are down for the fifth-consecutive year.More >>
Four local high school sophomores or juniors will take an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. this June with the Adams Electric Cooperative Youth to Washington Program.More >>
Many parents will be off work and kids will be out of school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Adams County Health Department is inviting the public to give back to the community.More >>
Quincy's Blessing Hospital was a topic of conversation during Tuesday's hearing on legionnella concerns at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
With both charter school expansion and vouchers a possibility in this legislative session, school districts like Palmyra R-1 are keeping a close eye on Jefferson City.More >>
Semi-trucks on a busy, narrow bridge that connects Lee County Iowa and Hancock County, Illinois. It's been talked about for several years and now a study will be done to see if improvements can be made.More >>
An Adams County jury found a Quincy man guilty of attempted murder Tuesday, according to the state's attorney.More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants to modernize Iowa's tax code in part by reducing individual taxes, a proposal she'll push amid budget constraints.More >>
If you're like the millions of American's who made a resolution for 2018, chances are you haven't broken that self-promise yet.More >>
