Local program to send teens to nation's capitol

Four local high school sophomores or juniors will take an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. this June with the Adams Electric Cooperative Youth to Washington Program.

High School sophomores and juniors are eligible to enter the annual contest by filling out a short answer application.

The applicants picked will then be interviewed in April by judges at Illinois Electric and Telephone Youth Day in Springfield.

The four winners will spend one week in our nation's capitol.

The application can be found online at adamselectric.coop or by calling one of the cooperatives.