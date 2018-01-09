Quincy mayor hosts town hall meeting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor hosts town hall meeting

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The City of Quincy is facing a $1.2 million budget shortfall in the next year and now city officials are coming together to try and find a solution. 

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday night, discussing the state of Illinois' budget and how it impacts city finances.

Moore says with the budget shortfall and declining sales tax revenue, the city will run out of money in its reserves in two and a half years. 

"Do we adopt revenue enhancements?" said Moore. "I know it's an unpopular topic but if we are going to maintain city services we are going to have to do that. Or do we essentially gut city services and then people will no longer get the services that they expect out of the City of Quincy?"

City council will vote on cost saving options when they're presented in February. The budget will then be formed in March and released in April. 

