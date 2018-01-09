Quincy mayor reacts to state hearing on vets home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor reacts to state hearing on vets home

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says the steering committee formed earlier this month to promote the vets home will meet Wednesday morning to discuss Tuesday's state hearing. 

Following Tuesday's hearing in Chicago, Mayor Moore stands behind his belief that the veterans home should remain open. 

At a meeting Wednesday, Moore says the steering committee will talk about what was said in Chicago. He says they may change their game plan if need be but the committee will continue to be proactive in finding a solution. 

"I was pleasantly surprised that a number of legislators talked about a larger capitol bill to invest in the Quincy veterans home and other veterans homes throughout Illinois," said Moore.

Moore adds that he's open to the idea of audits in an effort to shine a light on what they need to do to solve the problem and what investments need to be made. 

