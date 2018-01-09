Quincy High's McNay becomes newest member of JWCC soccer team - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy High's McNay becomes newest member of JWCC soccer team

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy High School to John Wood Community College soccer pipeline continued Tuesday afternoon when standout defender Jordan McNay made his commitment official. 

McNay joins  former teammates Drew Chisholm and Riley Roth who will also suit up for the Blazers next fall.

The Blue Devils' defender says getting an opportunity to continue his academic and athletic career with players he's familiar with made perfect sense

"I just think it's a great opportunity to play with some of the guys I know again, continue playing soccer, build that platform, and move on to the next step in my life," he said. 

"I really don't know what to expect. I just want to prepare myself this off-season as much as I can and train with some of the guys that I'm going to be playing with, and go from there."

McNay adds the financial package he received is an added bonus moving forward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.