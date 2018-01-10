Tuesday's Area Scores - January 9 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - January 9

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND's Zach Haley celebrated Senior Night with career wins No. 100 and 101. QND's Zach Haley celebrated Senior Night with career wins No. 100 and 101.

**High School Wrestling**

PORTA: 33
QND: 23
-- Zach Haley: earns career win No. 100 via forfeit

Central: 45
QND: 33
-- Haley defeats Chayse Houston 4-1 for 101st win

PORTA: 54
Central: 29

Albia: 54
Keokuk: 27


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
QND: 72
Sherrard: 55
Mac Little: 15 pts
Jase Wallingford: 14 pts

Bushnell-PC: 48
Farmington: 42

-- Winchester Invitational Tournament
*Quarterfinals*
PORTA: 67
Brown County: 57
Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts

Central: 34
8) Payson: 64
Trevor Voss: 19 pts

*Consolation Quarterfinals*
Griggsville-Perry: 26
7) West Central: 65
Drew Evans: 14 pts

Greenfield: 57
Pleasant Hill: 35
Grant Peebles: 12 pts

-- Hancock County Tournament
Southeastern: 20
3) West Hancock: 68
Aadyn Knowles: 17 pts
Drake Hammel: 16 pts

Unity: 47
Keokuk: 57
Isaiah Seay/Ty'Jai Mueller: 14 pts each
Dre Moody: 12 pts, 10 rebs
Luke Jansen: 24 pts

(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 50
Knox County: 44
Peyton Plunkett: 20 pts
Conner Hayes: 12 pts

Canton: 64
Highland: 57
Lance Logsdon: 32 pts
Keetan Johnston: 18 pts

Monroe City: 59
Louisiana: 57
CE Talton: 39 pts
Derek Richards: 23 pts

South Shelby: 41
Van-Far: 48

Silex: 36
Mark Twain: 48
Grant Peters: 21 pts, 14 rebs

Westran: 54
Scotland County: 52
Brett Monroe: 18 pts

Centralia: 66
Bowling Green: 55

(IHSAA)
West Burlington: 54
Central Lee: 49

Van Buren: 71
Holy Trinity: 49
Matt Hellige: 14 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
-- Lady Panther Classic
Quincy High: 35
Illini West: 36
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
Olivia Edwards: 12 pts

-- Lady Spartan Classic
Pittsfield: 48
Litchfield: 26
Lilly Pepper: scored her 1,000th career point

(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 44
Knox County: 42
- Overtime
Reagan Barnett: 12 pts

Canton: 41
Highland: 57
Kaitlin Benson: 24 pts
Tegan Burbridge: 11 pts

3) Monroe City: 90
Louisiana: 36
Jada Summers: 23 pts

South Shelby: 62
Van-Far: 39
Logan Wise: 15 pts

Silex: 28
Mark Twain: 53
McKenzie Lathrom: 34 pts

Westran: 24
Scotland County: 54
Katie Feeney: 21 pts

Centralia: 28
Bowling Green: 49
KateLynn Charlton: 16 pts


**College Basketball, Women's**

State Fair: 75
Southeastern CC: 79
Blackhawks: (12-3)

