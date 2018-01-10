Tuesday's Area Scores - January 9

QND's Zach Haley celebrated Senior Night with career wins No. 100 and 101.

**High School Wrestling**



PORTA: 33

QND: 23

-- Zach Haley: earns career win No. 100 via forfeit



Central: 45

QND: 33

-- Haley defeats Chayse Houston 4-1 for 101st win



PORTA: 54

Central: 29



Albia: 54

Keokuk: 27





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

QND: 72

Sherrard: 55

Mac Little: 15 pts

Jase Wallingford: 14 pts



Bushnell-PC: 48

Farmington: 42



-- Winchester Invitational Tournament

*Quarterfinals*

PORTA: 67

Brown County: 57

Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts



Central: 34

8) Payson: 64

Trevor Voss: 19 pts



*Consolation Quarterfinals*

Griggsville-Perry: 26

7) West Central: 65

Drew Evans: 14 pts



Greenfield: 57

Pleasant Hill: 35

Grant Peebles: 12 pts



-- Hancock County Tournament

Southeastern: 20

3) West Hancock: 68

Aadyn Knowles: 17 pts

Drake Hammel: 16 pts



Unity: 47

Keokuk: 57

Isaiah Seay/Ty'Jai Mueller: 14 pts each

Dre Moody: 12 pts, 10 rebs

Luke Jansen: 24 pts



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 50

Knox County: 44

Peyton Plunkett: 20 pts

Conner Hayes: 12 pts



Canton: 64

Highland: 57

Lance Logsdon: 32 pts

Keetan Johnston: 18 pts



Monroe City: 59

Louisiana: 57

CE Talton: 39 pts

Derek Richards: 23 pts



South Shelby: 41

Van-Far: 48



Silex: 36

Mark Twain: 48

Grant Peters: 21 pts, 14 rebs



Westran: 54

Scotland County: 52

Brett Monroe: 18 pts



Centralia: 66

Bowling Green: 55



(IHSAA)

West Burlington: 54

Central Lee: 49



Van Buren: 71

Holy Trinity: 49

Matt Hellige: 14 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

-- Lady Panther Classic

Quincy High: 35

Illini West: 36

Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts

Olivia Edwards: 12 pts



-- Lady Spartan Classic

Pittsfield: 48

Litchfield: 26

Lilly Pepper: scored her 1,000th career point



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 44

Knox County: 42

- Overtime

Reagan Barnett: 12 pts



Canton: 41

Highland: 57

Kaitlin Benson: 24 pts

Tegan Burbridge: 11 pts



3) Monroe City: 90

Louisiana: 36

Jada Summers: 23 pts



South Shelby: 62

Van-Far: 39

Logan Wise: 15 pts



Silex: 28

Mark Twain: 53

McKenzie Lathrom: 34 pts



Westran: 24

Scotland County: 54

Katie Feeney: 21 pts



Centralia: 28

Bowling Green: 49

KateLynn Charlton: 16 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



State Fair: 75

Southeastern CC: 79

Blackhawks: (12-3)