Four area basketball teams remain state ranked in Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Four area basketball teams remain state ranked in Illinois

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                            W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (13)                          12-2      130    1     
  2.  Curie                                      12-2      117    2     
  3.  Belleville  West                  14-1      100    3     
  4.  Niles  North                          13-0      87      5     
  5.  Danville                                13-2      78      6     
  6.  Whitney  Young                      13-4      66      4     
  7.  Normal  West                          11-2      46      7     
  8.  Oak  Park  River  Forest      10-2      37      8     
  9.  Normal  Community                14-2      15      10   
10.  Moline                                    13-4      10      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Bloomington 9. Fenwick 8. Rockford Jefferson 6. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Naperville North 1. Lincoln Park 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Marian  Catholic  (Chicago  Heights)  (3)      11-2    110    2     
  2.  Morgan  Park  (5)                                                  10-6    102    1     
  3.  Springfield  Lanphier  (4)                                12-1    98      3     
  4.  DePaul  College  Prep                                          13-3    79      5     
  (tie)  Hillcrest                                                        13-4    79      4     
  6.  Springfield  Southeast                                      11-2    61      6     
  7.  Alton  Marquette                                                  14-0    43      7     
  8.  North  Lawndale                                                    12-2    41      9     
  9.  Centralia                                                              10-2    17      10   
10.  Champaign  Central                                              8-5      10      NR   
   Others receiving votes: St. Rita 8. Murphysboro 4. Benton 3. Lincoln 2. Morton 1. Tolono Unity 1. Carbondale 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (13)                                        12-2    130    1     
  2.  Pinckneyville                              15-1    114    2     
  3.  Hamilton  (West  Hancock)          15-0    89      T3   
  4.  Winnebago                                      12-1    84      T3   
  5.  Williamsville                              12-0    76      5     
  6.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley      15-1    56      7     
  7.  Teutopolis                                    11-1    53      6     
  8.  Eldorado                                        17-0    31      9     
  9.  Monticello                                    9-1      24      8     
10.  Bureau  Valley                              15-2    17      10   
   Others receiving votes: Leo 13. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Corliss 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Trenton Wesclin 3. Rock Island Alleman 3. Petersburg PORTA 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Harrisburg 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (8)                      12-2    114    1     
  2.  Aurora  Christian  (4)                      13-0    102    5     
  3.  DePue                                                    15-1    92      3     
  4.  Annawan                                                12-2    85      6     
  5.  Sterling  Newman                                16-2    80      7     
  6.  East  Dubuque                                      14-1    73      2     
  7.  Winchester-West  Central    (1)      15-1    60      4     
  8.  Payson  Seymour                                  13-1    51      9     
  9.  Newark                                                  9-4      19      10   
10.  Quest  Academy                                    14-4    12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Milford 8. Okawville 7. Cairo 6. Providence-St. Mel 4. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Lena-Winslow 1. 


Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Edwardsville  (9)        15-0      117    1     
  2.  Montini  (3)                  20-1      110    2     
  3.  Geneva                            15-1      93      3     
  4.  Rockford  Boylan          15-0      76      6     
  5.  Rock  Island                  12-6      60      4     
  6.  Maine  West                    17-1      57      5     
  7.  Benet                              17-3      51      7     
  8.  Lincoln-Way  East        16-1      47      8     
  9.  Normal  Community        15-4      20      T10 
10.  Marist                            14-3      7        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Danville 5. Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Springfield 3. Whitney Young 2. Naperville Central 2. St. Ignatius 1. O'Fallon 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morton  (9)                                15-1    108    1     
  2.  Richwoods  (2)                          18-1    99      2     
  3.  Glenbard  South                        15-1    81      3     
  4.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial      15-1    80      4     
  5.  Kaneland                                    16-2    59      5     
  6.  Nazareth                                    18-1    44      9     
  7.  Effingham                                  14-1    43      6     
  8.  Evergreen  Park                        16-2    40      8     
  9.  Burlington  Central                14-2    15      10   
  (tie)  Charleston                          17-1    15      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 4. Lincoln 3. Breese Central 3. 

Class 2A
School                                                W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Harrisburg    (13)                    17-0      130    1     
  2.  Illini  West  (Carthage)        18-2      112    2     
  3.  Watseka                                      20-0      107    3     
  4.  Monticello                                13-0      89      5     
  5.  Teutopolis                                19-1      71      4     
  6.  Oakwood                                      17-2      53      6     
  (tie)  Eureka                                  16-3      53      7     
  8.  Pleasant  Plains                      15-2      34      8     
  9.  Sesser-Valier                          16-0      24      10   
10.  Williamsville                          14-4      11      9     
  (tie)  Heyworth                              16-2      11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 8. Marshall 4. Pana 3. Riverdale 2. Knoxville 1. Hall 1. Tuscola 1. 

Class 1A
School                                              W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Annawan  (10)                          18-0    108    1     
  2.  Danville  Schlarman  (1)      16-1    98      2     
  3.  Lebanon                                    18-0    91      3     
  4.  Lanark  Eastland                    18-2    77      4     
  5.  Lewistown                                16-2    66      6     
  6.  Jacksonville  Routt              18-4    48      7     
  7.  Shiloh                                      15-4    36      9     
  8.  Newark                                      14-4    22      10   
  (tie)  Princeville                      17-3    22      NR   
10.  Okawville                                13-4    14      5     
   Others receiving votes: Payson Western 10. Stockton 8. East Dubuque 4. Prophetstown 1. 

