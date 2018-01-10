Four area basketball teams remain state ranked in Illinois

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (13) 12-2 130 1

2. Curie 12-2 117 2

3. Belleville West 14-1 100 3

4. Niles North 13-0 87 5

5. Danville 13-2 78 6

6. Whitney Young 13-4 66 4

7. Normal West 11-2 46 7

8. Oak Park River Forest 10-2 37 8

9. Normal Community 14-2 15 10

10. Moline 13-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 9. Fenwick 8. Rockford Jefferson 6. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Naperville North 1. Lincoln Park 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (3) 11-2 110 2

2. Morgan Park (5) 10-6 102 1

3. Springfield Lanphier (4) 12-1 98 3

4. DePaul College Prep 13-3 79 5

(tie) Hillcrest 13-4 79 4

6. Springfield Southeast 11-2 61 6

7. Alton Marquette 14-0 43 7

8. North Lawndale 12-2 41 9

9. Centralia 10-2 17 10

10. Champaign Central 8-5 10 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Rita 8. Murphysboro 4. Benton 3. Lincoln 2. Morton 1. Tolono Unity 1. Carbondale 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 12-2 130 1

2. Pinckneyville 15-1 114 2

3. Hamilton (West Hancock) 15-0 89 T3

4. Winnebago 12-1 84 T3

5. Williamsville 12-0 76 5

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15-1 56 7

7. Teutopolis 11-1 53 6

8. Eldorado 17-0 31 9

9. Monticello 9-1 24 8

10. Bureau Valley 15-2 17 10

Others receiving votes: Leo 13. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Corliss 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Trenton Wesclin 3. Rock Island Alleman 3. Petersburg PORTA 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Harrisburg 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (8) 12-2 114 1

2. Aurora Christian (4) 13-0 102 5

3. DePue 15-1 92 3

4. Annawan 12-2 85 6

5. Sterling Newman 16-2 80 7

6. East Dubuque 14-1 73 2

7. Winchester-West Central (1) 15-1 60 4

8. Payson Seymour 13-1 51 9

9. Newark 9-4 19 10

10. Quest Academy 14-4 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Milford 8. Okawville 7. Cairo 6. Providence-St. Mel 4. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Lena-Winslow 1.





Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (9) 15-0 117 1

2. Montini (3) 20-1 110 2

3. Geneva 15-1 93 3

4. Rockford Boylan 15-0 76 6

5. Rock Island 12-6 60 4

6. Maine West 17-1 57 5

7. Benet 17-3 51 7

8. Lincoln-Way East 16-1 47 8

9. Normal Community 15-4 20 T10

10. Marist 14-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Danville 5. Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Springfield 3. Whitney Young 2. Naperville Central 2. St. Ignatius 1. O'Fallon 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (9) 15-1 108 1

2. Richwoods (2) 18-1 99 2

3. Glenbard South 15-1 81 3

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 15-1 80 4

5. Kaneland 16-2 59 5

6. Nazareth 18-1 44 9

7. Effingham 14-1 43 6

8. Evergreen Park 16-2 40 8

9. Burlington Central 14-2 15 10

(tie) Charleston 17-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 4. Lincoln 3. Breese Central 3.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (13) 17-0 130 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) 18-2 112 2

3. Watseka 20-0 107 3

4. Monticello 13-0 89 5

5. Teutopolis 19-1 71 4

6. Oakwood 17-2 53 6

(tie) Eureka 16-3 53 7

8. Pleasant Plains 15-2 34 8

9. Sesser-Valier 16-0 24 10

10. Williamsville 14-4 11 9

(tie) Heyworth 16-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 8. Marshall 4. Pana 3. Riverdale 2. Knoxville 1. Hall 1. Tuscola 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (10) 18-0 108 1

2. Danville Schlarman (1) 16-1 98 2

3. Lebanon 18-0 91 3

4. Lanark Eastland 18-2 77 4

5. Lewistown 16-2 66 6

6. Jacksonville Routt 18-4 48 7

7. Shiloh 15-4 36 9

8. Newark 14-4 22 10

(tie) Princeville 17-3 22 NR

10. Okawville 13-4 14 5

Others receiving votes: Payson Western 10. Stockton 8. East Dubuque 4. Prophetstown 1.