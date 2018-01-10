Quincy crews to fix potholes during mild weather

Central Services officials said freezing and thawing causes more potholes in the winter than other times of the year.

Local drivers notice. They said rougher roads create more wear and tear on their cars.

"I usually try to miss them and that seems to help but you can't miss them all," said driver Doug Allen. "Sometimes people are in the other lane and you can't get over enough to miss them so you just have to slow down and go gently."

City crews plan to take advantage of the warmer temperatures Wednesday to fill as many potholes as possible.

However, those patches made Wednesday will only serve as a temporary solution.

"There's some places that we just hit over and over and over," said Quincy Central Services director Kevin McClean. "We're always looking for a more permanent solution but that takes a little more time. This is a quick fix."

McClean hoped crews fill a couple of hundred across the city on Wednesday.