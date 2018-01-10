Gov. Rauner speaks at vets' home

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner spoke at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy Wednesday morning.

Rauner said Wednesday was his last day at the home after spending the past week at the facility. He said he used the showers and sinks all week and drank water out of the faucets.

Rauner said the primary reason for coming was to make a judgment for himself after several others have called for the home to close. He offered support for keeping the home open.

"Let me be crystal clear," said Rauner. "I do not support closing the facility."

Rauner also talked about the importance of getting quick results for Legionella testing. He said he met with Blessing health officials who have now agreed to get results in a couple hours instead of days. State public health officials had expressed frustration that Blessing could not quickly turn results.

Rauner said upgrading the process of treating water, including significant technology upgrades and investments necessary to reach that goal, was was a priority. He said exploring the opportunity to change the source of the water supply in Quincy itself is part of that plan. He said he's discussed that potential with Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.

Rauner said another option that needs to be considered is building a brand new veterans' home in Quincy.

Legislators are working to obtain federal funding for the home to go along with the state funding talked about at Tuesday's hearing in Chicago, according to Rauner. He said he wants the elements of this plan to happen as quickly as possible. He said after meeting with Senator Dick Durbin he believes that federal funding will be available.