Canton police purchase new body cameras

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Canton Police Department has updated their body cameras and now every officer will have their own.

The new cameras have an outward facing screen. Police Chief Ryan Crandell said that will help deter people from acting out because they will see themselves being recorded.

Dona Schneider, a Canton resident, said they think the new cameras will keep their officers safer.

"They can see what they look like in the eyes of the police officer and maybe stop and think some of their actions may be viewed as a threat to the police officer," explained Schneider.

Crandell said it's not just about safety with his officers.

"It also keeps us in check. We're human too," stated Crandell. "The general public needs to know that we're held to a certain higher account. So, if they come in to make a complaint that our officers said or did something, we have it."

Crandell also said that if anyone in the community would like to see how the new cameras function, they can stop by the police department to take a look for themselves.

The cost of the body cameras was covered entirely through a grant from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association in the amount of $3,615.75.

