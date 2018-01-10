QPS seeing increased interest in Ag program

A renewed commitment to teaching agriculture in the classroom is taking place in the Quincy Public Schools as the district looks to expand its agriculture program.

After cutting the program in the early 1980's, agriculture is once again being taught at the high school level at QPS. However, they are looking to expand that to the junior high as well.

Haley Holton is a freshman at Quincy Senior High School. She's not from a farming background, but she's been enrolled in the agriculture class at the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.

"I've learned a lot about meats, and cheeses, and a bunch of animals, and just basically everything about what's around us." Holton said.

Holton isn't alone. She's one of roughly 50 students taking part in the agriculture program.

Kelly Weiman is the agriculture instructor at the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center, and she said on Wednesday that the program was brought back as an elective last year, and they've seen interest continue to grow. Weiman added that the district is now looking to expand the program and offer it for seventh graders.

"As we continue to grow, and they get to know more about what we do, I foresee that number to skyrocket once we get into the junior high programs, and let them know who we are and what we do down here." Weiman said.

Students like Maddi Meyer said they see value in the lessons they've been learning, including on how agriculture goes well beyond just the farm.

"It's pretty much where all our food comes from." Meyer said. "So it's nice to know where everything is and be able to appreciate the farmers."

That's a message echoed by her teacher as well.

"It impacts them." Weiman said. "When they go into the food service business, or when they go into even just sales a lot of that stuff especially around this area is agriculture based."

She said its been a rewarding experience for students to learn about the many different career paths that the agriculture industry has to offer.

"We have a great agriculture in the classroom program here in Adams County, but just for them to understand where their food comes from, and where their business might take them at some point, so I think it's really important to expose that to them." Weiman said.

If you want to learn more about the agriculture program, you can call the QAVTC at 217-224-3775.