Another Quincy boil order issued

Another boil order was issued in Quincy Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Officials said repair of a watermain leak required an interruption in water service until approximately 8 p.m. They said it's for residents on 15th Street from Van Buren Street to Jackson Street and 15th Street from Van Buren Street to Adams Street.
Officials said once service is restored a boil order will be in effect.
