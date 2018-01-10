Costs cut on Adams County Jail project

Work was being done at the jail on Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures helped crews resume work on the new Adams County Jail project, and now they'll be working with a smaller budget.

Jail subcommittee chairman Mark Peter says roughly $200,000 was trimmed off the project by cutting 11 non-essential items.

One example is changing the color of paint on the trim, which saved them $60,000.

Peter added that the cuts are mostly cosmetic, and won't impact the structure as a whole.

"They don't reduce the efficiency or longevity of the project, they're just places that we can make small changes and save some dollars." Peter said. "They all add up over time."

Peter expects the project to be completed by Fall 2019.