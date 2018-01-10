Costs cut on Adams County Jail project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Costs cut on Adams County Jail project

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Work was being done at the jail on Wednesday. Work was being done at the jail on Wednesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Warmer temperatures helped crews resume work on the new Adams County Jail project, and now they'll be working with a smaller budget.
Jail subcommittee chairman Mark Peter says roughly $200,000 was trimmed off the project by cutting 11 non-essential items.

One example is changing the color of paint on the trim, which saved them $60,000.

Peter added that the cuts are mostly cosmetic, and won't impact the structure as a whole.

"They don't reduce the efficiency or longevity of the project, they're just places that we can make small changes and save some dollars." Peter said. "They all add up over time."

Peter expects the project to be completed by Fall 2019.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.