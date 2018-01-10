Costs cut on Adams County Jail project

The warm weather allowed city crews to fix pot holes on the roads.More >>
After talks about a potential shut down at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, Governor Bruce Rauner spoke out Wednesday.
Warmer temperatures helped crews resume work on the new Adams County jail project, and now they'll be working with a smaller budget.
A renewed commitment to teaching agriculture in the classroom is taking place in the Quincy Public Schools as the district looks to expand its agriculture program.
Another boil order was issued in Quincy Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Congressman Darin LaHood was selected to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, according to a news release.
