2 airlifted after house fire

2 people were injured in a Mt. Sterling, Illinois, house fire Wednesday morning, according to the fire chief.

Chief Brian Gallaher said crews were called to 100 West Coline Street at 5:22 a.m. He said when crews arrived on scene the two-story home was fully involved, but all five residents living there had made it out.

Gallaher said two of the residents were transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation. He said one was then transported by helicopter to Peoria and the other was transported by helicopter to Springfield.

Gallaher said while the cause of the fire is still undetermined he believes it was electrical and started on the second story. He said the home suffered extensive damage that he believes could make it a total loss.