Crews use good weather to fill Quincy pot holes

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The warm weather allowed city crews to fix pot holes on the roads. 

Central Service crews were patching the roads with gravel on streets that needed it the most. 

Director Kevin McClean said crews filled more than 100 holes around the city to make it easier for drivers on the roads.

He said they wanted to get an early start on treating the roads before they get out of hand. 

"Unfortunately, we are still going to have the thawing and the freezing pop up. We will keep up with them the best they can," McClean said. "But if there is a hole that pops up and it's pretty good size, we will definitely fill it in." 

If you know of any bad areas in your neighborhood or at your business, McClean said contact the city and they. He said the tips allow crews to treat the problem as soon as possible. 

