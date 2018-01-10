Quincy High's Brock snags Indiana offer, fifth from Big Ten

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- If there's one thing we have learned by following the recruitment of Quincy High School running back Jirehl Brock is that the Big Ten Conference has fallen head over heels for the junior.



Indiana is the latest to offer a scholarship to Quincy High's single season record holder for rushing yards.



The Hoosiers are the eighth offer for Brock and the fifth from the Big Ten joining Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, and Minnesota.



The other three schools with interest are Mizzou, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.



Brock rushed for 1,588 yards last fall and 23 touchdowns en route to being named Herald-Whig Player of the Year.