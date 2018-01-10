QND's Connell feels right at home with Quincy University commitment

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame All-State linebacker Jackson Connell made his verbal commitment to Quincy University on Wednesday morning.



Connell used Twitter to announce his future intentions.



He tweeted "Committed #HawkUp."



Connell says Hawks head coach Gary Bass and his coaching staff have consistently been in his corner for a long time.



"Since day one they kind of made feel like I was one of them," Connell said.



"I really like what Coach Bass was doing with (former QU head coach Tom) Pajic and what he's doing now by himself. He really wants to turn the program into something new and get a new name for that program. It just came down to what school made me feel like more of a family and the school I liked the best."



Connell led the Raiders with 94 tackles while adding a pair of sacks and interceptions.



He also accounted for 867 yards of offense last season and 12 touchdowns. But it's the defensive side of the football where he will focus on at QU.



He chose the Hawks over Culver-Stockton.