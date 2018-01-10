QND's Aschemann takes shooting talents to HLGU

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- On the college signing front a unique commitment Wednesday afternoon at Quincy Notre Dame.



Senior Brennan Aschemann is taking his trap shooting talents to Hannibal-LaGrange.



Aschemann signed on with the Trojans Shotgun Sports program.



He says the opportunity to get his education and continue the sport he's been involved with from an early age is something he's looking forward to.



"The program itself is great. I'm going to be able to try some new things, make some new friends, (and) go across the country and hopefully participate in some events," Aschemann explained.



"It's going to be difficult but if I have the dedication and I keep practicing the same techniques I think I can do it. You got to practice a lot. I try to practice every week, practice every Wednesday night, shoot in multiple leagues, and stuff like that."



Aschemann joins a Hannibal-LaGrange squad that's heavy on local products. The current roster has nine individuals who call the Tri-States home.