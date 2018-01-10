Monroe City's Yager to pole vault at Central Methodist

MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- It's no secret the Monroe City track and field program boasts some of the state's top pole vaulters year in and year out.



Parker Yager is part of that long standing tradition and he's coming off a second place finish at the Class 2 state meet last spring.



He put pen to paper and signed on with Central Methodist on Wednesday.



"The school is great," Yager said.



"I've heard the teachers are great, the students are great, (and) the staff and coaches. Overall, it's a great school. (It is) definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders."



Yager played a key role in Monroe City's runner-up finish as a team during last year's Class 2 state meet.



In the coming weeks he will attempt to move up a spot on the podium in the continued search for a state championship.