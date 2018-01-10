Governor proposes 'bold' tax cuts in State of the State address - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Governor proposes 'bold' tax cuts in State of the State address

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

In his second State of the State speech, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens promised to deliver "the boldest state tax reform in America." He pledged to lower taxes for working families and businesses but didn't reveal details. Greitens said that will come next week. Some Democrats don't think the state can afford it. The Show Me State is dealing with drastically lowered revenue projections.

In the speech, the governor also called on lawmakers to ban lobbyist gifts, which passed the Missouri House last year, but failed in the Senate.

"This year both bodies need to get together and pass a ban on gifts from lobbyists to the legislature, but in the meantime, I have a simple request. I call on every member of the legislature to join me in a pledge to not accept any gifts from lobbyists," Greitens said.

Some senators have been reluctant on that ban without also shedding more light on the governor's secret donations. In Wednesday night's Democratic response, the house minority leader said the governor benefits from a so-called "dark money" committee that doesn't have to reveal its donors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.