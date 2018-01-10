The clock is ticking at the Marion County Courthouse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The clock is ticking at the Marion County Courthouse

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

After being broken for about four months, the clock at the top of the tower of the Marion County Courthouse works once again.

The clock has four faces and dates back to 1900 when the courthouse was built.

County officials say the clock needed some new parts and the mechanism needed cleaning.

The county's maintenance director Neil O'Bryan took over the job, which wasn't an easy task. 

"We are very fortunate Neil was able to figure it out," said Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode. "He really worked hard on it. He got a couple of the young guys over at the Hannibal Vo-Tech school to make some parts for him and it really worked out good because a clock that's a little over 100-years-old, there's no parts for it."

The clock on top of the tower isn't electric, meaning the maintenance director has to go to the top of the county courthouse every month and crank the weights in order to keep the clock ticking. 

