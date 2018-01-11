Wednesday's Area Scores - January 10

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Lady Panther Classic)
Havana: 45
Unity: 46
Addison Eger: game winning basket at buzzer (10 pts)
Addison Miller: 22 pts
South Fulton: 27
Quincy High: 35
Kiley Espinoza: 9 pts
Blue Devils: (10-6)
Liberty: 46
Central-SE: 50
Laney Lantz: 12 pts
Taryn Roe: 12 pts
West Hancock: 43
Brown County: 46
Alexis Doyle: 21 pts
Emma Knipe: 17 pts
(Warrenton Tournament)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Hannibal: 47
Duchesne: 40
Kaylee Falconer: 12 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Scotland County: 44
6) Clark County: 64
Chandler Bevans: 22 pts
Lane Pence: 15 pts
Indians: (11-0)
(Hancock County Tournament)
Keokuk: 25
3) West Hancock: 62
Riley Langford: 20 pts
Logan Dorethy: 16 pts
Unity: 47
Illini West: 58
Kennedy Gooding: 29 pts
Luke Jansen/Logan Voth: 14 pts each
(Winchester Invitational Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
North Greene: 55
Triopia: 53
-- Payson vs. North Greene (Friday, 8:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Quarterfinals*
Rushville-Industry: 44
Carrollton: 39
Jacob Reller: 14 pts
Liberty: 44
Calhoun: 49
Joe Owens: 16 pts
-- Rushville-Industry vs. Calhoun (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)
**High School Wrestling**
Mexico: 52
Hannibal: 19
Pirate wins:
Tyler Leonard (126)
Kaleb Greening (145)
Sean Carroll (182)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 65
Central Methodist: 83
Lacey Clark: 12 pts
Wildcats: (7-8, 2-4)
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 77
12) Central Methodist: 94
Cullen Smith: 12 pts, 10 rebs
Wildcats: (4-13, 1-5)
