Slick road conditions expected Thursday afternoon

Slick conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as winter weather advisories have been issued all across the WGEM viewing area.

Rain showers are expected during the morning commute with a strong cold front on the way.

Starting around noon, a cold front swept through from west to east causing temperatures to drop very quickly to and below freezing by mid-to-late afternoon.

With that drop and wet conditions, meteorologist Kevin Shive warned about driving conditions.

"You're not going to see a lot of widespread, steady freezing rain out there but just a little freezing drizzle, just a little sleet, just enough with that temperature drop it could be slick," he said.

Shive added that it is a good idea to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions.

"Check your tire pressure, that's always important," he said. "If you do start to slide, make sure you turn into your slide."