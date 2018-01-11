Vatterott Quincy campus to close - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vatterott Quincy campus to close

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Vatterott College in Quincy announced Thursday that it will be closing.

Vatterott spokesperson Julia Bishop-Cross stated in a news release that the campus will close in October of this year.

Cross stated there are currently 55 students currently enrolled, but all of these students are scheduled to graduate by the October closure at the conclusion of the term. 

Vatterott employs eight full-time and eleven part-time staff and instructors at the Quincy campus, according to Cross. 

Cross stated that after the closure all student records will be transferred to Vatterott's headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, where they can be requested through the college's administrative headquarters at 314-264-1500.

