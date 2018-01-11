Missouri traffic deaths lowered in 2017

Thursday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and local officials say it can even happen in our community.More >>
54 dogs were transferred over the weekend from a Hancock County breeding operation, according to the animal control officer.More >>
In his second State of the State speech, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens promised to deliver "the boldest state tax reform in America."More >>
After being broken for about four months, the clock at the top of the tower of the Marion County Courthouse works once again.More >>
There are jobs to be had in Adams County, that's the message as county leaders gather for the Great River Economic Development Foundation's annual meeting.More >>
The warm weather allowed city crews to fix pot holes on the roads.More >>
After talks about a potential shut down at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, Governor Bruce Rauner spoke out Wednesday.More >>
Warmer temperatures helped crews resume work on the new Adams County jail project, and now they'll be working with a smaller budget.More >>
2 people were injured in a Mt. Sterling, Illinois, house fire Wednesday morning, according to the fire chief.More >>
