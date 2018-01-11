Millennials saving more money

A study from Discover said Millennials are saving more money compared to older generations.

Taylor Gaines with Members First Community Credit Union said Millennials are preparing for the possibility of not having retirement funds when they need it, but access to technology is helping the younger generation save more.

"We're really seeing the younger generation have more access to a lot of the resources that are available," said Gaines. "Online, the Dave Ramsey coaching, things like that, so they're really readily available to them. So we're seeing they're understanding how to save more money."

Gaines said it's never too early to start saving and the younger you start the better chance it becomes a habit. She adds that Members First offers free financial coaching.