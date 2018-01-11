Thursday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and local officials said it can happen in our community.

According to LeeAnn Clark with Family Planning in Quincy, human trafficking is forcing someone into sex or labor. She said it can happen to anyone at any age and it's closer than you think.

Clark said it's a big problem in cities like Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City. The staff at Family Planning is educated to identify the signs of a victim of human trafficking.

"Here at family planning we are a safe haven," said Clark. "If you come into our office we are always going to ask you if you feel safe where you are. We try to do your health history away from anybody else. We take you in individually so that there is no one in there trying to answer for you. So, you can feel safe and answer our questions."

She adds be careful when you are online dating and always meet in a public space.

"Online dating has become very prominent," Clark said. "I know that the traffickers will get their victims by an online website. If you do meet somebody online take somebody with you if you are going to meet them in person. You just have to be very cautious."

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline there were 4,460 reported cases across the nation in 2017. The hotline said the inability of knowing their own address, working unusually long hours, avoiding eye contact, and poor physical health are just a few signs of human trafficking.

