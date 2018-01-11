HVAC experts weigh in on Vatterott closure

A local heating and air company said on Thursday that the closing of Vatterott College in Quincy is a big blow to the Tri-states because this will only hurt their need for skilled technicians.

Greg Burnett is the operations manager at Vinson & Sill in Lima, Illinois, and said it's very difficult in the area to currently find qualified service technicians to hire.

He added that Vatterott has provided his business with skilled workers in the past, and now without that school, he's concerned.

"We're not finding anybody who can actually walk in the door and work on this stuff." Burnett said. "So more and more we're bringing in unskilled employees and having to teach them, and it takes time."

Burnett also said that he thinks with the closing of Vatterott, people interested in getting training will now have to go to the Quad Cities or Chicago.