Hannibal's Murphy steps down, takes Centralia job

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Hannibal softball coach Kendra Murphy has accepted the head coaching position at Centralia. Hannibal softball coach Kendra Murphy has accepted the head coaching position at Centralia.

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Hannibal softball coach Kendra Murphy informed Hannibal athletic director Clint Graham on Wednesday that she's resigned as head coach.

Shortly after that, Centralia named Murphy as its new softball coach.

Murphy spent the last five seasons in charge of the Hannibal program.

She helped guide the Pirates from three wins in her first season to 15 victories, a consecutive runner-up finish in the North Central Missouri Conference, and a spot in their second straight district championship game last fall.

