Poll Position: Four area basketball teams ranked in MBCA Top 10

2017-18 MBCA Boys Basketball Poll



The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.



Class 1

1 Advance 10-3

2 North Andrew 10-0

3 Dora 12-3

4 Jamestown 12-1

5 Winston 11-1

6 Eminence 10-1

7 Lakeland 11-1

9 Walnut Grove 6-7

9 St. Joseph Christian 11-3

10 Meadville 10-3

Class 2

1 Sacred Heart 10-1

2 Mid-Buchanan 11-2

3 Milan 13-0

4 Eugene 10-3

5 Oran 9-3

6 Fayette 11-1

7 Thayer 13-1

8 Hartville 12-3

9 Thomas Jefferson Ind. 10-0

10 Newburg 8-1

Class 3

1 Mountain Grove 14-0

2 Cardinal Ritter 12-6

3 Whitfield 9-4

4 Hallsville 13-0

5 Charleston 10-4

6 Clark County 10-0

7 Springfield Catholic 12-4

8 Saxony Lutheran 11-3

9 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 9-1

10 Palmyra 9-3

Class 4

1 Vashon 7-2

2 Sikeston 9-1

3 St. Mary's 13-2

4 Cape Central 12-1

5 Hillsboro 14-0

6 Grandview (KC) 10-2

7 Parkway Central 10-3

8 Nevada 10-2

9 Confluence Prep Academy 11-4

10 Raytown South 9-3

Class 5

1 Lee's Summit West 9-0

2 Webster Groves 6-4

3 Hazelwood Central 14-1

4 Rock Bridge 10-0

5 North KC 12-0

6 Liberty 10-2

7 Chaminade 10-2

8 Oak Park 9-1

9 Park Hill South 9-3

10 Glendale 8-2





2017-2018 MBCA Girls Basketball

Class 1

1 Walnut Grove 13-1

2 Southwest (Livingston County) 8-1

3 Leeton 11-0

4 South Iron 10-3

5 Jefferson 10-1

6 Madison 12-2

7 Mound City 10-1

8 Norborne 6-2

9 Community 9-2

10 Hermitage 12-1

Class 2

1 Skyline 13-1

2 Thayer 10-0

3 Mid Buchanan 14-1

4 Blue Eye 13-3

5 Oran 8-3

6 Neelyville 10-4

7 Fordland 10-2

8 Hartville 11-2

9 New Bloomfield 10-3

10 Stanberry 10-1

Class 3

1 Strafford 15-0

2 Trenton 11-1

3 Monroe City 12-0

4 Whitfield 10-4

5 South Callaway 12-0

6 Licking 12-2

7 Fair Grove 11-2

8 Hermann 9-2

9 Clark County 12-0

10 Central (Park Hills) 12-1

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 7-3

2 Carl Junction 10-1

3 Benton 10-0

4 Lincoln Prep 8-1

5 Parkway North 8-3

6 Sullivan 11-1

7 Dexter 11-2

8 St. Dominic 8-3

9 Osage 8-1

10 MICDS 8-1

Class 5

1 Kirkwood 11-1

2 Jackson 8-1

3 Kickapoo 11-2

4 Lee's Summit West 8-2

5 Rock Bridge 10-3

6 Branson 9-3

7 Nixa 11-4

8 Waynesville 10-2

9 Liberty (KC) 10-2

10 St. Joseph's 10-3