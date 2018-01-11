Poll Position: Four area basketball teams ranked in MBCA Top 10

1 Advance 10-3
2 North Andrew 10-0
3 Dora 12-3
4 Jamestown 12-1
5 Winston 11-1
6 Eminence 10-1
7 Lakeland 11-1
9 Walnut Grove 6-7
9 St. Joseph Christian 11-3
10 Meadville 10-3
Class 2
1 Sacred Heart 10-1
2 Mid-Buchanan 11-2
3 Milan 13-0
4 Eugene 10-3
5 Oran 9-3
6 Fayette 11-1
7 Thayer 13-1
8 Hartville 12-3
9 Thomas Jefferson Ind. 10-0
10 Newburg 8-1
Class 3
1 Mountain Grove 14-0
2 Cardinal Ritter 12-6
3 Whitfield 9-4
4 Hallsville 13-0
5 Charleston 10-4
6 Clark County 10-0
7 Springfield Catholic 12-4
8 Saxony Lutheran 11-3
9 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 9-1
10 Palmyra 9-3
Class 4
1 Vashon 7-2
2 Sikeston 9-1
3 St. Mary's 13-2
4 Cape Central 12-1
5 Hillsboro 14-0
6 Grandview (KC) 10-2
7 Parkway Central 10-3
8 Nevada 10-2
9 Confluence Prep Academy 11-4
10 Raytown South 9-3
Class 5
1 Lee's Summit West 9-0
2 Webster Groves 6-4
3 Hazelwood Central 14-1
4 Rock Bridge 10-0
5 North KC 12-0
6 Liberty 10-2
7 Chaminade 10-2
8 Oak Park 9-1
9 Park Hill South 9-3
10 Glendale 8-2
2017-2018 MBCA Girls Basketball
The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
Class 1
1 Walnut Grove 13-1
2 Southwest (Livingston County) 8-1
3 Leeton 11-0
4 South Iron 10-3
5 Jefferson 10-1
6 Madison 12-2
7 Mound City 10-1
8 Norborne 6-2
9 Community 9-2
10 Hermitage 12-1
Class 2
1 Skyline 13-1
2 Thayer 10-0
3 Mid Buchanan 14-1
4 Blue Eye 13-3
5 Oran 8-3
6 Neelyville 10-4
7 Fordland 10-2
8 Hartville 11-2
9 New Bloomfield 10-3
10 Stanberry 10-1
Class 3
1 Strafford 15-0
2 Trenton 11-1
3 Monroe City 12-0
4 Whitfield 10-4
5 South Callaway 12-0
6 Licking 12-2
7 Fair Grove 11-2
8 Hermann 9-2
9 Clark County 12-0
10 Central (Park Hills) 12-1
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 7-3
2 Carl Junction 10-1
3 Benton 10-0
4 Lincoln Prep 8-1
5 Parkway North 8-3
6 Sullivan 11-1
7 Dexter 11-2
8 St. Dominic 8-3
9 Osage 8-1
10 MICDS 8-1
Class 5
1 Kirkwood 11-1
2 Jackson 8-1
3 Kickapoo 11-2
4 Lee's Summit West 8-2
5 Rock Bridge 10-3
6 Branson 9-3
7 Nixa 11-4
8 Waynesville 10-2
9 Liberty (KC) 10-2
10 St. Joseph's 10-3
