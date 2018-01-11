Local lawmakers react to scandal surrounding Gov. Greitens

Missouri Representative Lindell Shumake said the allegations against the governor are disappointing.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife shaking hands at the Governor's Mansion.

The governor of Missouri faces an uncertain future after allegations he blackmailed a woman he was having an affair with. A criminal investigation into the allegations is now underway by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Local lawmakers in the Show-Me-State are sounding off on the issue.

"I was caught off guard like everyone else last night," said Missouri Representative Craig Redmon, 4th District.

Redmon says he watched a report Wednesday night from St. Louis TV-Station KMOV detailing Missouri Governor Eric Greitens alleged extramarital affair. Greitens and his wife released a statement acknowledging the affair but, he denies some of the more salacious allegations made by the woman's ex-husband, including blackmail.

Redmon believes the governor should be completely transparent about the incident in question.

"The longer this lingers, the more it detracts from what the people sent us down there to do which is govern," said Redmon.

Missouri Representative Lindell Shumake (5th District) echos his fellow lawmaker in saying the situation is disappointing.

"We all have our legislative priorities that we are working on and it's a slow moving process as it is," said Shumake. "Things like this can make a slow moving process even slower. "

A group of Missouri senators is now asking the state's attorney general to investigate the issue.

Both Redmon and Shumake stand behind that idea.

"If they feel that it's warranted, we definitely need to do that because otherwise I think there will be a cloud hanging over the whole governor's seat," said Redmon.

"Sometimes initial reports have some factual errors in them so I'm kind of in a wait and see mode to see what happens after that," said Shumake.

As for the criminal investigation, an attorney representing Greitens told KMOV, he is confident he'll be cleared.

For other stories on Greitens allegations click here: