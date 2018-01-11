Parent outraged after child wanders from school

Imagine sending your child off to school, only to have police show up with your child later saying they were found wandering around town. That's what one Quincy mom experienced Thursday.

She's now demanding action to prevent it from happening again.

"I think that when I send my child to school they should be safe," Angel Dean said. "After today, that's not the case."

Angel says her daughter Norine, who has special needs, rode the bus to Washington School Thursday morning and a staff member walked Norine to class, but then she wandered off.

"The school was not aware she was gone until the police department had contacted them," Angel explained.

Superintendent Roy Webb says the district is investigating the incident.

"We want to make sure is this isolated incident or is this a flaw in our system or procedures," Webb said.

The mother says her student walked out of a door unattended by security wandered off onto down the street, before being found at 9th and Spruce. While her daughter was found to be safe, she feels it could have been a lot worse.

"If she would have got out and headed towards Locust it could have been a big issue with the traffic," Angel said.

Webb says he's thankful the child wasn't hurt. He says a lot of students have special needs and the district tries to meet each one.

"We're always looking at how we can better our procedures with any of those individuals," Webb added.

Angel wants an alarm installed on the door. She says it can solve a lot of problems, but until then, "I'm going to send my daughter to school tomorrow and hope she's not going to get out of the school," Angel said.

Webb did not say if that alarm would be an option. He did say the director of security will go visit the school to look further into what happened and see if all procedures were followed correctly.